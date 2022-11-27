Shraddha Walkar murder: Police await DNA result, search op continues

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday said it is yet to receive the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test report in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, hours after some media reports claimed that the recovered body parts have matched with the victim.

“The police have not received the DNA test report yet,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda. According to police, the blood samples of the father and brother have been collected for DNA matching with the body parts that have been recovered till now.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The police are putting all the evidence together to solidify the murder case against Aaftab and a DNA match of the recovered body parts with the DNA of Shraddha’s father and brother is crucial.

The search operation to find strewn body parts is still going on. The police have found two pieces of crucial evidence -- a skull and a portion of a jaw. However, whether they belong to victim Shraddha can only be ascertained after DNA sampling, whose report is still awaited. The Haryana Police found a highly-decomposed torso in a suitcase in Surajkund just 15 Km away from the Mehrauli area where Shraddha was allegedly killed.

The police have sent the recovered torso for forensic examination. Meanwhile, Aaftab was sent to judicial custody for 13 days by a Delhi Court on Saturday.

