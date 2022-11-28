Home Cities Delhi

BMW car with VIP number plate mows down Gurugram cyclist

Published: 28th November 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man riding a bicycle died after a BMW car, bearing a VIP registration number, allegedly hit him on a flyover in southwest Delhi on Sunday, police officials said. The deceased was identified as Shubendu Chatterjee, a resident of Gurugram. The accused driver, whose identity was not shared by the police, has been arrested. However, the police said that the luxury car belonged to a 40-year-old man businessman named Sunil.

The car also had a sticker of Delhi Cantonment Board affixed on its windshield. Sunil told the police that he was not the first owner of the vehicle, and had bought it secondhand.“The sticker has been pasted on the car since then, he told us. Necessary legal sections will be taken for it after document verification,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. When asked whether Sunil was present at the time of the incident, the DCP said, “He has denied his presence but we are verifying it.” 

The police officer added that a PCR call was received on Sunday morning at Vasant Kunj North Police Station regarding the accident at the Mahipalpur flyover near Dhaula Kuan. On reaching the spot, the police found a BMW car and a sports bicycle parked after an accident at a corner of the road.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that the tyre of the BMW car had burst due to which the driver lost control over the steering wheel and hit the cyclist,” the DCP said. Chatterjee was rushed to a nearby hospital by the BMW driver but doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the car driver. The vehicle has been seized.

