Drug peddlers operating through courier arrested

A drive has been launched against the criminals involved in sale and purchase of illicit drugs, said officials.

Published: 28th November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have busted an inter-state drug peddling racket that was using courier services for transporting sealed packets of contraband from Tripura, a senior official said. According to the official, a notorious drug peddler, identified as Abhijit Bhatta (30), a resident of Tripura, was arrested and 13.5kg of cannabis was seized from him.

A drive has been launched against the criminals involved in the sale and purchase of illicit drugs, said officials. “On November 24, a tip-off was received that one accused indulged in supplying contraband drugs would come with a huge quantity of cannabis,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. The police conducted a raid at the Jhuggi area of Priyadarshni Colony, Sadar Bazar, and nabbed the accused with 4.5kg of cannabis.

On further investigation, the police recovered 9kg more cannabis from different courier offices situated at Jhandewalan and Teliwada, Sadar Bazar, Delhi. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and the accused was arrested.

Comments

