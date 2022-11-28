Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Muslim voters may play key role in Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi

While the Congress has fielded 24 candidates from the minority community, the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded seven and four such candidates, respectively.

Published: 28th November 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Voter

Image for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the political parties are campaigning hard to win the coming MCD polls, Muslim voters are likely to play a crucial role in deciding the outcome in several wards, specially those in Chandni Chowk, East and North-East Delhi parliamentary constituencies.

Muslims constitute around 13 per cent of the Delhi's population.

While the Congress has fielded 24 candidates from the minority community, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded seven and four such candidates, respectively.

Asserting that the Congress will sweep the minority-dominated areas, Delhi Congress vice-president and former chairman of the party's minority department, Ali Mehdi, said that the community "trusts Congress" more than any other parties.

"Be it Delhi riots or Jahangirpuri violence, the Congress has always been vocal about the issues of the minorities. We have fielded 24 candidates from the minority community and we are confident that the party will sweep the minority-dominated areas," Mehdi told PTI.

He said that candidates from minority community have been fielded from Mustafabad, Seelampur, Okhla, Babarpur, Matia Mahal, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Jama Masjid areas by the Delhi Congress.

Alleging that the BJP and AAP "neglected" the minorities in Delhi, Mehdi said, "While the BJP fuelled hatred amongst people, AAP chose to remain silent and even distanced itself from minority-related issues."

He further said that the Congress worked towards promoting communal harmony in the city on multiple occasions.

"We reached out to them when Delhi riots took place in 2020. We helped them during the Covid-induced lockdown. They trust us more than any other parties," he said.

The BJP has fielded four candidates from the backward Pasmanda Muslims, including three women, in the upcoming civic body polls. The contenders include a social activist, a would-be lawyer and a scrap dealer.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Yasir Gilani said that even as the party fielded less number of Muslim candidates in the civic polls, all of them have "strong influence" in their respective wards.

"We fielded very few Muslim candidates but they will ensure that the BJP get votes of the minority community and win on seats dominated by them. All four candidates have strong influence in their respective wards and they will surely win," Gilani told PTI.

The BJP candidates had said that they are getting good response from people in their respective wards.

The saffron party has fielded Irfan Maliq from Chandni Mahal, Samina Raja from Quraish Nagar, Saba Ghazi from Chauhan Bangar, and Shabnam Maliq from Mustfabad wards of the MCD --The mentality of Muslims is changing with time.

"People are now focused on delivery of services and how can they get benefits from the government rather than sticking to the Hindu-Muslim cliche," one of the Muslim candidates said when asked how they were convincing people to vote for BJP.

The AAP has fielded seven candidates from the minority community for the upcoming civic body elections.

When asked whether the party's approach towards the issues of minorities in the last one year would sway the minority community's votes, AAP's MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak said every citizen in Delhi would vote for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the upcoming polls.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is also a contender in the MCD polls and has fielded its candidates in several Muslim-dominated wards in the city.

The voting for 250 wards of MCD elections will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
campaigning MCD polls Muslims Congress AAP BJP
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp