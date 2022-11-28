Police recover weapon used by Aaftab to cut Shraddha's body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon that was allegedly used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala to chop the body of Shraddha Walkar in several pieces, sources said on Monday. The police had recently found many knives from the Mehrauli flat where the two were residing.

“We have recovered several items, including some big knives from the house. All of it has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they were used for chopping the victim’s body,” sources said, adding that Aaftab may have used more than one weapon to cut the body.

Police officials are piecing together all the evidence that will solidify the murder case against Aaftab. The search operation to find strewn body parts is still going on, with multiple teams of Delhi Police scanning possible locations where the accused might have dumped them.

In the past few days, the police have found two pieces of crucial evidence a fragment of a skull, and a portion of a jaw. However, whether they belong to Shraddha can only be ascertained after DNA sampling, whose report is awaited.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon that was allegedly used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala to chop the body of Shraddha Walkar in several pieces, sources said on Monday. The police had recently found many knives from the Mehrauli flat where the two were residing. “We have recovered several items, including some big knives from the house. All of it has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they were used for chopping the victim’s body,” sources said, adding that Aaftab may have used more than one weapon to cut the body. Police officials are piecing together all the evidence that will solidify the murder case against Aaftab. The search operation to find strewn body parts is still going on, with multiple teams of Delhi Police scanning possible locations where the accused might have dumped them. In the past few days, the police have found two pieces of crucial evidence a fragment of a skull, and a portion of a jaw. However, whether they belong to Shraddha can only be ascertained after DNA sampling, whose report is awaited.