Police recover weapon used by Aaftab to cut Shraddha's body

Police have also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman, they said.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon that was allegedly used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala to chop the body of Shraddha Walkar in several pieces, sources said on Monday. The police had recently found many knives from the Mehrauli flat where the two were residing.

“We have recovered several items, including some big knives from the house. All of it has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they were used for chopping the victim’s body,” sources said, adding that Aaftab may have used more than one weapon to cut the body.

Police officials are piecing together all the evidence that will solidify the murder case against Aaftab. The search operation to find strewn body parts is still going on, with multiple teams of Delhi Police scanning possible locations where the accused might have dumped them.

In the past few days, the police have found two pieces of crucial evidence a fragment of a skull, and a portion of a jaw. However, whether they belong to Shraddha can only be ascertained after DNA sampling, whose report is awaited.

