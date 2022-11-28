Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha Walkar murder: Cops to go for fresh polygraph test for Aaftab 

On Saturday, Aaftab was produced before Saket Court through video conferencing and sent to 13-day judicial custody.

Published: 28th November 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo yet another session of polygraph test on Monday as the investigators are not satisfied with earlier results, sources said. However, the narco test is unlikely to happen on Monday as most of the time would be spent on the polygraph test, an official at the Forensic Science Laboratory said.

On Saturday, Aaftab was produced before Saket Court through video conferencing and sent to 13-day judicial custody. He is now lodged at Tihar Jail. According to Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda, soon after he was shifted to Tihar, they initiated the legal process for his production for further proceedings in the polygraph test.

Officials say Aaftab’s polygraph test is not showing the desired results due to several reasons. He was running fever on Thursday, and coughed and sneezed a lot during the questioning, which adversely affected the readings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Walkar Aaftab Amin Poonawal Shraddha Walkar murder Mehrauli murder Delhi murder
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp