Shraddha Walkar murder: Cops to go for fresh polygraph test for Aaftab 

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo yet another session of polygraph test on Monday as the investigators are not satisfied with earlier results, sources said. However, the narco test is unlikely to happen on Monday as most of the time would be spent on the polygraph test, an official at the Forensic Science Laboratory said.

On Saturday, Aaftab was produced before Saket Court through video conferencing and sent to 13-day judicial custody. He is now lodged at Tihar Jail. According to Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda, soon after he was shifted to Tihar, they initiated the legal process for his production for further proceedings in the polygraph test.

Officials say Aaftab’s polygraph test is not showing the desired results due to several reasons. He was running fever on Thursday, and coughed and sneezed a lot during the questioning, which adversely affected the readings.

