BJP-ruled MCD has littered Delhi with piles of garbage, says Chadha

Delhi gave BJP one job to manage garbage and keep the city clean, but it failed at that too.”

Published: 29th November 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday brought up the issue of garbage management in the city once again, saying the BJP turned MCD into the ‘Most Corrupt Department’. Taking the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s campaign for the civic body elections forward in Deoli on Monday, he said, “Piles of garbage are strewn all over Delhi. It’s difficult to even step out of home every day because of the BJP-ruled MCD.

Delhi gave BJP one job to manage garbage and keep the city clean, but it failed at that too.” Stressing that only AAP can fix the civic agency, he urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their voting right. “Chief Minister Kejriwal brought Delhi worldwide respect. Cast your vote wisely,” he told
people. Reminding the voters that Delhi residents have made Kejriwal the chief minister, and sent an AAP MLA to the Vidhan Sabha, he urged them to give a chance to the party in the MCD polls as well. Chadha also brought attention to the expectations of people from the civic body.

“What is the work of the MCD? One of its primary responsibilities is to keep this city clean, keep it free of garbage, and construction and demolition waste,” he said, narrating the achievments of the Delhi government. “Arvind Kejriwal gave you world-class schools and brightened the future of over 20 lakh students in Delhi. The children of a safai karamchari and a judge sit together and study in our government schools,” he said.

He added: “You gave Kejriwal the responsibility to fix your electricity, and now you get 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply while earlier there used to be long power outages in Delhi. And your electricity bills are zero.” Chadha also spoke about healthcare, saying, “Delhi today has excellent hospitals and mohalla clinics, and medicines are provided free irrespective of how expensive they are. Whatever responsibility has been given to the Delhi CM, he has gone on to improve them for all of you.” He also targeted the BJP and called them out on their garbage heap across the city.

