Delhi: Three illegal firearm suppliers held, 22 pistols seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday busted two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates in Delhi and arrested three members of the gang. At least 22 illegal pistols have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused have been identified as Manmohan Chorasia (32), Jaiprakash Pandey (23), both residents of Datia, Madhya Pradesh, and Abhishek Singh (22) from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The accused, during interrogation, admitted that they got the firearms from MP’s Sendhwa and Khargaon and supplied them to criminals in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Western UP.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwaha said in view of the MCD elections in Delhi, the Special Cell has increased surveillance on firearms suppliers from Madhya Pradesh, who were found sending firearms and ammunition to Delhi in the past.

The two firearms suppliers were arrested from a bus stop near Ashram Chowk with 12 illegal pistols, while the third accused was nabbed from Jheel Wala Park, Outer Ring Road on Sunday with 10 pistols.

They admitted that they had sold over 600 guns to criminals in the last five years. They used to procure a semi-automatic pistol for Rs 8,000 and a single-shot pistol for Rs 3,000, and sold these firearms at Rs 25,000.

