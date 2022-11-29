Home Cities Delhi

DU to release first merit list for PG admissions tomorrow

The candidates, who will make it to the merit list, can apply for admission between December 1 and December 3.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi will publish the first merit list for postgraduate (PG) admission on November 30 on its official website — admission.uod.ac.in, according to the details given by the university on Monday.

The candidates, who will make it to the merit list, can apply for admission between December 1 and December 3. Thereafter, the college administration will verify the candidates’ documents and the candidates can pay their admission fees by December 4.

According to the released schedule, the university will publish three merit lists for PG admission based on the availability of seats.  The second list for PG admission will be released on December 7, while the third list will be out on December 12.

Admission to the university’s postgraduate programmes is based on an entrance test and merit list. However, the results of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) have already been declared. Delay in the spot round 2 of undergraduate admissions

The university had earlier released the schedule for the second spot round of UG admissions, as per which the vacant seat list was to be released by Monday evening. However,  it was released late Monday night on the website, and shows that there are still seats left for admission in some prominent colleges in science courses.  

In Hindu College, five seats are vacant in B.Sc. Botany (Hons), two in Chemistry (Hons) and three in Physics (Hons), while three seats are vacant in B.Sc Physics and four in B.Sc Zoology in Hansraj. 
The allocation lists for the spot round will be out on December 2 by 5 pm. Candidates can accept it by December 4 (4:59 pm), and the colleges will approve the online applications by December 5. The last day for fee payment is December 6.

Nov 30 First merit list

Dec 07 Second merit list

Dec 12 Third merit list

