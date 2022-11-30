Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of MCD polls, 3 former MLAs move to BJP, cite AAP’s ‘dual character’

Delhi BJP said that the leaders who have joined the saffron party are fed up with the dual character of the AAP. They feel there is a huge difference between what they speak and what they do.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of MCD elections, three former MLAs of the AAP namely commando Surender Singh, Raju Dhingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh on Tuesday joined the BJP. Singh was an MLA from Delhi Cantt, Dhingan from Trilokpuri and Fateh Singh from Gokalpur in the past. 

Delhi BJP said that the leaders who have joined the saffron party are fed up with the dual character of the AAP. They feel there is a huge difference between what they speak and what they do. Them joining the party will give a lot of strength in the corporation campaign.

The BJP leaders said that Kejriwal, who used to walk around, carrying the tricolor and the picture of the Father of the Nation, is today doing new acts of corruption like selling election tickets. For BJP, the country is first and self is last, which is why, for BJP workers,  serving the nation is their religion.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that those who supported Kejriwal and his entire team in fighting against corruption, today the CM seems to be engaged in doing corruption with them. 
‘’The Aam Aadmi Party is mired in corruption and its own leaders and workers are not supporting them.
 The proof of Aam Aadmi Party’s corruption is that three of their former leaders are joining the BJP family today,’’ said Patra. 

He alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister failed in his promise to sent the corrupt to jail, something that he often said he would before he came to power. “He should be asked now, how many people he has sent to jail in eight years of his government in Delhi,” 

Patra said. The three ex MLAs had defected to BJP in presence of former Union minister Vijay Goel, BJP’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, and Sambit Patra. Dhingan, a former AAP MLA from Trilokpuri, alleged that common volunteers in the AAP did not get any respect and it was quite evident during the distribution of party tickets for the MCD polls.

