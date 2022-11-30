At Chirag Delhi, Kejriwal sips tea, talks of big transformation 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With MCD elections around the corner, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to on-ground campaigning in the South Delhi area. Kejriwal was seen participating in a door-to-door campaign in Chirag Delhi where he talked to every resident and explained to them the party’s pitch for the polls. He also sat down at a tea shop to sip tea with the locals and get a sense of the political atmosphere at the grassroots.

The Delhi CM said that with the support of two crores of Delhi people, the AAP would transform the city into a sparkling clean and beautiful place. He said that the people of Delhi are ready for a change in MCD by giving a chance to AAP. “Pains my heart to see Delhi be engulfed in the garbage; despite being the CM, I have no power to clean that garbage because it is under MCD’s domain.

As soon as AAP comes to power in MCD, we will clean out all the litter, and clean all streets, roads and drains. Seeing more support for AAP than it was last time, AAP is set to win over 230 seats. BJP has deployed seven CMs and 17 Cabinet Ministers to fight against an Aam Aadmi like me. Had they done some work in the last 15 years, BJP would not need to bring all its heavyweights from across the country in a municipal election,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM, while interacting with the residents, said, “I had come to this area first when we were contesting our first elections. It was around two in the afternoon. I saw a shocking sight of children carrying canisters on their cycles to fetch water for their homes. Upon enquiring I learnt that even affluent homes faced a water crisis. We resolved to fix this crisis that day. I am happy to know that there is no water crisis here anymore.”

He added that despite being the CM, he does not have the power to clean the garbage; let AAP run MCD, and they will clean Delhi in no time. “There is garbage all over Delhi. Every nook and corner has its own mini-dump now. It was the MCD’s responsibility to look after garbage disposal but over the last 15 years, they have failed at it. Today, I am standing firm on my ground and committing to everyone that when AAP comes to power in MCD, it will clean up all of Delhi’s garbage in no time,” the CM added.

NEW DELHI: With MCD elections around the corner, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to on-ground campaigning in the South Delhi area. Kejriwal was seen participating in a door-to-door campaign in Chirag Delhi where he talked to every resident and explained to them the party’s pitch for the polls. He also sat down at a tea shop to sip tea with the locals and get a sense of the political atmosphere at the grassroots. The Delhi CM said that with the support of two crores of Delhi people, the AAP would transform the city into a sparkling clean and beautiful place. He said that the people of Delhi are ready for a change in MCD by giving a chance to AAP. “Pains my heart to see Delhi be engulfed in the garbage; despite being the CM, I have no power to clean that garbage because it is under MCD’s domain. As soon as AAP comes to power in MCD, we will clean out all the litter, and clean all streets, roads and drains. Seeing more support for AAP than it was last time, AAP is set to win over 230 seats. BJP has deployed seven CMs and 17 Cabinet Ministers to fight against an Aam Aadmi like me. Had they done some work in the last 15 years, BJP would not need to bring all its heavyweights from across the country in a municipal election,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi CM, while interacting with the residents, said, “I had come to this area first when we were contesting our first elections. It was around two in the afternoon. I saw a shocking sight of children carrying canisters on their cycles to fetch water for their homes. Upon enquiring I learnt that even affluent homes faced a water crisis. We resolved to fix this crisis that day. I am happy to know that there is no water crisis here anymore.” He added that despite being the CM, he does not have the power to clean the garbage; let AAP run MCD, and they will clean Delhi in no time. “There is garbage all over Delhi. Every nook and corner has its own mini-dump now. It was the MCD’s responsibility to look after garbage disposal but over the last 15 years, they have failed at it. Today, I am standing firm on my ground and committing to everyone that when AAP comes to power in MCD, it will clean up all of Delhi’s garbage in no time,” the CM added.