Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at Chandni Chowk shop, flames doused

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 11.35 am.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a cloth shop in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Fire fighters were informed about the blaze at 10.38 am, the officials said.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 11.35 am.

No casualty was reported, they added.

In a related incident, the cooling process is underway at the wholesale market in Bhagirath Palace which was gutted in a massive fire last week, officials said.

Two fire tenders are still at spot and dealing with the cooling process to ensure that the flames are completely doused, the officials said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested the Centre, Delhi government and insurance companies to help start rehabilitation work for the affected traders of Bhagirath Place market where more than 250 shops have been gutted.

The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.

He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others.

He has also sought a report within 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandni Chowk Chandni Chowk fire
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp