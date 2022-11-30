Kejriwal raises ‘aam admi’ pitch, says ‘Janta chalayegi MCD’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if AAP was voted to power in the municipal corporation elections, the party would give resident welfare associations political and financial powers so that they can run like a “mini-councillor” of a ward.

Launching ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’, he appealed to the people to vote for AAP and get their jobs done “swiftly” through RWAs. “AAP is heading for a historic win in MCD elections,” said Kejriwal. “It was only us who made a record in the country by winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Assembly. The party will record a bigger win in MCD polls,” he said.

“People of Delhi will be empowered to run the corporation themselves. Each RWA will get the mini-councillor status. We aim to give power to the people who will decide the policies, and the government will work on their orders.”

The CM said the people would be able to get electricity, water and drainage-related issues resolved at RWA offices. The entire framework will be online where MLAs and councillors will monitor demands and grievances, he said. RAWs would get funds from the government to run their offices, he added. “I can guarantee that we will launch a scheme ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’ scheme. We have seen that people have to depend on politicians. Now, people will take decisions and the government will work on them,” said Kejriwal.

“People will now run the government in MCD. We will empower every RWA of Delhi by giving the status of ‘mini-councillor.’ Our objective is to decentralise power. Every citizen of Delhi will be a chief minister of the national capital,” Kejriwal tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “I challenge BJP chief JP Nadda to tell us what work they have done in MCD in past 15 years apart from abusing me.”

3 former legislators quit APP, join BJP

Three former AAP legislators — Surender Singh, Raju Dhingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh — on Tuesday joined BJP, accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s party of selling election tickets. The AAP is engaged in largescale corruption, BJP’s Sambit Patra said.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if AAP was voted to power in the municipal corporation elections, the party would give resident welfare associations political and financial powers so that they can run like a “mini-councillor” of a ward. Launching ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’, he appealed to the people to vote for AAP and get their jobs done “swiftly” through RWAs. “AAP is heading for a historic win in MCD elections,” said Kejriwal. “It was only us who made a record in the country by winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Assembly. The party will record a bigger win in MCD polls,” he said. “People of Delhi will be empowered to run the corporation themselves. Each RWA will get the mini-councillor status. We aim to give power to the people who will decide the policies, and the government will work on their orders.” The CM said the people would be able to get electricity, water and drainage-related issues resolved at RWA offices. The entire framework will be online where MLAs and councillors will monitor demands and grievances, he said. RAWs would get funds from the government to run their offices, he added. “I can guarantee that we will launch a scheme ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’ scheme. We have seen that people have to depend on politicians. Now, people will take decisions and the government will work on them,” said Kejriwal. “People will now run the government in MCD. We will empower every RWA of Delhi by giving the status of ‘mini-councillor.’ Our objective is to decentralise power. Every citizen of Delhi will be a chief minister of the national capital,” Kejriwal tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “I challenge BJP chief JP Nadda to tell us what work they have done in MCD in past 15 years apart from abusing me.” 3 former legislators quit APP, join BJP Three former AAP legislators — Surender Singh, Raju Dhingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh — on Tuesday joined BJP, accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s party of selling election tickets. The AAP is engaged in largescale corruption, BJP’s Sambit Patra said.