Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal raises ‘aam admi’ pitch, says ‘Janta chalayegi MCD’

Launching ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’, he appealed to the people to vote for AAP and get their jobs done “swiftly” through RWAs.

Published: 30th November 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal during a door-to-door election campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Chirag Delhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nov. 29.(Photo | Express)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if AAP was voted to power in the municipal corporation elections, the party would give resident welfare associations political and financial powers so that they can run like a “mini-councillor” of a ward.

Launching ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’, he appealed to the people to vote for AAP and get their jobs done “swiftly” through RWAs. “AAP is heading for a historic win in MCD elections,” said Kejriwal. “It was only us who made a record in the country by winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Assembly. The party will record a bigger win in MCD polls,” he said.

“People of Delhi will be empowered to run the corporation themselves. Each RWA will get the mini-councillor status. We aim to give power to the people who will decide the policies, and the government will work on their orders.”

The CM said the people would be able to get electricity, water and drainage-related issues resolved at RWA offices. The entire framework will be online where MLAs and councillors will monitor demands and grievances, he said. RAWs would get funds from the government to run their offices, he added. “I can guarantee that we will launch a scheme ‘Janta Chalayegi MCD’ scheme. We have seen that people have to depend on politicians. Now, people will take decisions and the government will work on them,” said Kejriwal.

“People will now run the government in MCD. We will empower every RWA of Delhi by giving the status of ‘mini-councillor.’ Our objective is to decentralise power. Every citizen of Delhi will be a chief minister of the national capital,” Kejriwal tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “I challenge BJP chief JP Nadda to tell us what work they have done in MCD in past 15 years apart from abusing me.”

3 former legislators quit APP, join BJP
Three former AAP legislators — Surender Singh, Raju Dhingan and Chaudhary Fateh Singh — on Tuesday joined BJP, accusing Arvind Kejriwal’s party of selling election tickets. The AAP is engaged in largescale corruption, BJP’s Sambit Patra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP MCD elections
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp