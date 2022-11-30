Shraddha Walkar murder: Polygraph test on Aaftab completed, narco on December 1

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, finally ended after six days on Tuesday. Tight security was put in place as Aaftab was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini at 10 am. The test concluded around 3pm. A police van carrying Aaftab was attacked outside the FSL on Monday evening.

“His (Aaftab) polygraph test is now complete and we will share a detailed written report with Delhi Police in a day or two,” a senior FSL official told this newspaper. The official said investigators were regularly updated with the results. “The detailed report will have all the questions and answers. For every answer of Aaftab, FSL scientists will share their opinion, based on readings, whether he was truthful or lying,” the official said.

A city court allowed cops to conduct a narco-test on Aaftab after Delhi Police filed an application for taking him to FSL on December 1 and December 5. Aaftab will most likely undergo a narco-test on Monday at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, according to sources.

