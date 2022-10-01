Home Cities Delhi

6 held after firing at Holy Family hospital in Southeast Delhi

According to the police, the following incident occurred after the quarrel between the two students group at the Jamia Millia Islamia university. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police apprehended six accused persons in the firing incident that happened on Thursday night at the Holy Family Hospital in Southeast Delhi, said police. In this incident, a person sustained injuries and was later admitted to the AIIMs hospital. 

The accused were identified as Jalaluddin, Kaptan Bhadana, Samsad, Raheel, Mohd Yusuf and Sabir. The Police arrested them under sections 25 and 27 Arms Act and an FIR have registered in the New Friends Colony Police station. According to the police, the following incident occurred after the quarrel between the two students group at the Jamia Millia Islamia university. 

The Police also made arrests regarding the quarrel incident. Three personas were arrested under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal code. In this incident, the Police identified the accused as Nauman Ali, Nauman Chaudhary and Abdul Hannan.  The other accused persons who caused injuries to the complainant are being traced said Police.

“It is submitted that on September 29, at 8:51 pm, a PCR call was received at Jamia Nagar  Police station regarding a quarrel at Jamia University Library in side Jamia Millia Islamia University. On enquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (SouthEast) Isha Pandey. 

In the said incident a 26-year-old LLM student, Nauman Chaudhary,  sustained a blunt injury on the head and had gone to the Holy family hospital for treatment. To check the health of the injured, his associate, Nauman Ali also visited the hospital. 

“In the meantime, one student of the second group namely Zalal accompanied by his friends came to Hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward inside Hospital Campus,” added DCP.  In this firing, Nauman received an injury on the scalp. The Injured had been shifted to AIIMS Trauma centre and ready for the statement, said the police on Thursday.  While in the other incident in Jamia Nagar, a Class 12 student died after he was injured by a gunshot. 

