Delhi CM Kejriwal unveils 15-point Winter Action Plan

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan while calling for a coordinated effort with neighbouring states and the Centre to curb air pollution ahead of the winter season in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that teams would be set up to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emission to curb air pollution in the city. He said certain steps, including introduction of an electric vehicle policy in 2020, 24-hour electricity supply, closure of thermal power plants, curbs on dust pollution and induction of electric and CNG buses helped in reducing pollution levels.

“There has been a significant improvement in air pollution in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18 as per the National Clean Air Program report. The PM10 level reduced by 18.6 per cent in the past four years,” he said. He added that the city government received significant help from the Centre, which built peripheral express highways to ensure that a large number of trucks no longer needed to enter the national capital to travel further.

Stressing on the need for a coordinated effort between states, he said the government would work with the Centre, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and other states to check the pollution problem. “I request all the neighbouring states to ensure that all those vehicles which enter Delhi are either CNG or electric vehicles. They can also stop industrial units from using fuel, which causes pollution, and direct them to use,” he said.

Announcing the Winter Action Plan, he said the government would spray bio decomposer to curb stubble burning, adding that the coverage area would be increased to 5,000 acres this year. The government’s anti-dust campaign will begin from October 6 with 586 teams regularly inspecting construction sites to ensure compliance. The government has already announced a ban on production, storage, distribution and purchase of firecrackers and 210 teams have been formed for surveillance.

