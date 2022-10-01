Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed to death after brawl

A 17-year-old student was stabbed to death by his schoolmate in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area after a scuffle on the school premises. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old student was stabbed to death by his schoolmate in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area after a scuffle on the school premises. “On September 29, a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a student by another student was received at Adarsh Nagar police station. Immediately, police staff reached the spot and the injured shifted to the hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani. 

She further stated that the student was declared dead by doctors during treatment, due to multiple stab injuries. Understanding the gravity of the offence, the police immediately initiated their investigation and analysed the CCTV footage of the school surrounding and at the crime spot. 

During the investigation, the police found that the deceased had a quarrel with his schoolmates on some issue in their school.  After this, they planned to take revenge on him. So While they were returning home, they murdered the said victim to take revenge. 

After scanning footage of the CCTV cameras, seven juveniles, some of whom were outsiders, have been apprehended in Lal Bagh, Azadpur. Police said both the deceased and the juvenile who stabbed him studied in different sections of class 10. A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Adarsh Nagar police station, they said.

During the investigation, the police found that the deceased had a quarrel with his schoolmates on some issue in their school.  After this, they planned to take revenge on him.

