Durga Puja: Matri Mandir Samity celebrations back with a bang

In its 56th year of celebrating Durga Puja, the city’s Matri Mandir Samity has grand plans to worship Goddess Durga with much enthusiasm 

Published: 02nd October 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

An image from the puja hall

By Supriya Ramesh
Express News Service

After more than two years of being in the grip of the pandemic, the city is back in festive splendour with throngs of people geared up to enjoy the festivities. This was evident at the elaborately decorated and well-illuminated pandal at Safdarjung Enclave’s Matri Mandir, which was abuzz with excitement on Saturday evening. People who were eager to see Maa Durga in all her glory finally heaved a sigh of relief as the organisers unveiled the idol.

Many were seen dancing to the rhythm of the dhak–a traditional drum–as the enticing smell of shiuli phool [jasmine] and genda phool [marigold] wafted through the air. The 10-day festival of Durga Puja—of which the last five are of most significance—is a community affair, with people gathering at different puja pandals to enjoy festive fervour.

Thematic celebrations

The Durga Puja preparations start in full swing months ahead of the actual celebration so as to design the spectacular pandals and plan an array of cultural activities for the community. In the prior months, members of the organisation committee are busy collecting funds and donations, and engaging priests and artisans alike. More often than not, these pandals are centred around a theme, and Matri Mandir is no different. “Our pandal looks like ‘Belur Math’—the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda in West Bengal,” shared Chandana Mukherjee, President, Matri Mandir Samity. 

There are three huge structures of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Ma Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda. “Our theme is inspired by Ramakrishna Paramahansa’s wife Sarada Devi, who has contributed significantly to women [empowerment]. Keeping this in mind, all the female members are main event coordinators this time,” she added. 

Eat, greet, repeat 

When we visited the pandal on Saturday, it was no less than a mela [carnival] where you get everything under one roof. Apart from the delicious Durga Puja bhog—which people wait for all year—citizens can make their way to the Matri Mandir pandal for other Bengali delicacies such as Khichuri, Sitabhog, Kolkata Ghugni, Patishapta Pitha, etc. 

“For the cultural celebrations this time, we have given preference to local talent,” shared Indrani Bhattacharya, a member of Matri Mandir Samity’s managing committee. Singers Olivia Chakraborty and Gurjeet Singh—of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame—will perform on Ashtami and Navami nights respectively. “The main functions will be on Ashtami and Navami, when Bengali Saregama will take place by renowned artists,” said Gitasree Moitra, Secretary, Matri Mandir Samity. 

The elaborate event will end with the female members performing the Aarati dhunuchi nritya—a dance ritual during the evening of the last Durga aarti. “We will all be decked up in colourful clothes. The dance is such where we balance clay bowls filled up with coconut husks, burning charcoal, and powdered incense in both our hands and mouth,” Mukherjee shared. 

“It is great to be back for this  and we are very grateful to Ma Durga,” concluded Aaruni, a visitor we met at Matri Mandir pandal. 

