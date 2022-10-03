Home Cities Delhi

The rising Jupiter: TVS celebrates five million vehicles on road with Jupiter Classic launch

The new TVS Jupiter Classic looks stunning thanks to premium design elements that include the black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and 3-D black logo.

TVS Jupiter Classic

TVS Jupiter Classic

By Vikram Gour
The TVS Jupiter has been the company’s flagship premium scooter offering and it has gone to do fantastic numbers across the country. The popular scooter model has been chosen as the vehicle that marks the celebration of TVS accomplishing their fastest five million vehicles on road with a special edition version.

The new TVS Jupiter Classic looks stunning thanks to premium design elements that include the black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and 3-D black logo. The Jupiter Classic also gets handlebar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels.

In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with a neat back rest. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours—MysticGrey and Regal Purple. As far as features are concerned, the scooter gets disc brakes, an LED head lamp, an engine kill switch, an all-in-one lock, and a USB charger as standard.

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a next-generation, aluminum, low-friction 110cc engine that delivers an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel efficiency. The engine delivers 8hp of power and 8.8Nm of torque, which is ideal for urban riding conditions, and is paired with a tried and tested CVT automatic. The scooter also comes with a TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’ and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.

TVS Jupiter Classic is priced at Rs 85,866

