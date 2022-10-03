Home Cities Delhi

Three held for stabbing youth to death in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, old rivarly suspected

The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all of them residents of Sunder Nagri, have been booked for murder, they said.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused stabbed the victim Manish (25) to death following an old rivalry.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused stabbed the victim Manish (25) to death following an old rivalry.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 21-year-old youth in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area in an old rivalry that arose out of a past criminal case, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all of them residents of Sunder Nagri, have been booked for murder, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused stabbed the victim Manish (25) to death following an old rivalry. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Sain said that the police had received a PCR call from locals about the stabbing on Saturday evening. A team rushed to the spot and found that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, as the victim and the perpetrator belonged to different communities, an uneasy calm prevailed in the area, which has been, even in the past, witness to severe communal clashes. However, the police denied any communal angle in the incident. “There is no communal angle to it and the motive behind the murder was personal enmity,” said Sain. 

A year ago, Manish had got an FIR registered against them and two of them were arrested and sent to jail.  
On Sunday, the relatives of Manish protested against police’s alleged laxity in tightening a noose around such criminals. A local woman, who was protesting said that these accused used to carry arms which created fear among the locals. 

Sensing the agitation could take a violent turn, the police immediately dispersed the protestors from outside the police station. Malti, Manish’s sister, said that on Saturday, her brother told them he was going out to attend a friend’s wedding, and was attacked on his way back home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stab Death Murder Rivalry Sunder Nagri
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp