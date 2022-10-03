Three held for stabbing youth to death in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, old rivarly suspected

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 21-year-old youth in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area in an old rivalry that arose out of a past criminal case, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all of them residents of Sunder Nagri, have been booked for murder, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused stabbed the victim Manish (25) to death following an old rivalry. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Sain said that the police had received a PCR call from locals about the stabbing on Saturday evening. A team rushed to the spot and found that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, as the victim and the perpetrator belonged to different communities, an uneasy calm prevailed in the area, which has been, even in the past, witness to severe communal clashes. However, the police denied any communal angle in the incident. “There is no communal angle to it and the motive behind the murder was personal enmity,” said Sain.

A year ago, Manish had got an FIR registered against them and two of them were arrested and sent to jail.

On Sunday, the relatives of Manish protested against police’s alleged laxity in tightening a noose around such criminals. A local woman, who was protesting said that these accused used to carry arms which created fear among the locals.

Sensing the agitation could take a violent turn, the police immediately dispersed the protestors from outside the police station. Malti, Manish’s sister, said that on Saturday, her brother told them he was going out to attend a friend’s wedding, and was attacked on his way back home.

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 21-year-old youth in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area in an old rivalry that arose out of a past criminal case, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all of them residents of Sunder Nagri, have been booked for murder, they said. The incident took place on Saturday when the accused stabbed the victim Manish (25) to death following an old rivalry. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Sain said that the police had received a PCR call from locals about the stabbing on Saturday evening. A team rushed to the spot and found that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, as the victim and the perpetrator belonged to different communities, an uneasy calm prevailed in the area, which has been, even in the past, witness to severe communal clashes. However, the police denied any communal angle in the incident. “There is no communal angle to it and the motive behind the murder was personal enmity,” said Sain. A year ago, Manish had got an FIR registered against them and two of them were arrested and sent to jail. On Sunday, the relatives of Manish protested against police’s alleged laxity in tightening a noose around such criminals. A local woman, who was protesting said that these accused used to carry arms which created fear among the locals. Sensing the agitation could take a violent turn, the police immediately dispersed the protestors from outside the police station. Malti, Manish’s sister, said that on Saturday, her brother told them he was going out to attend a friend’s wedding, and was attacked on his way back home.