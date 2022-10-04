DCW writes to K’taka CM after domestic abuse video goes viral

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video depicting domestic violence, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter on Monday to the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai seeking urgent action in the matter. The commission said in a notice the said video is alleged to be from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In the video, a man can be seen shouting and beating a woman and a child while they were celebrating a birthday party, said the commission in its statement. The man works in an information technology (IT) company in Bengaluru.

Later, a new video has been posted by the wife on social media wherein she has stated that she has been separated from her husband for the past few years. According to the commission, in the video the

woman alleged that she had filed a case of domestic abuse against her husband but no action was taken by the police in the matter.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal appealed to the southern state’s chief minister to take urgent steps to help the survivors. Adding to this, she has recommended that FIR should be registered in the matter under relevant sections of the IPC and if an FIR has already been registered, the matter must be re-investigated properly and the man should be arrested within the next two days.

The DCW chairperson said, “A very disturbing video of domestic violence has come to our notice. Domestic violence is a serious crime that affects lakhs of women in the country.” She recommended that the survivor must be provided with compensation and free legal aid so that she can fight her case in court along with cases of criminal defamation filed against the survivor and her family by the accused.

The proper counselling should be made available to the survivor and her child so that they are better equipped to deal with the trauma they have undergone and the survivor must be provided with police protection added Maliwal. “For the past several years, woman in the country ar edelayed justice in domestic vilence cases. I urge the state to have a zero tolerance policy against such crimes and work towards exemplary action in the matter,” said the DCW chairperson.

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video depicting domestic violence, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter on Monday to the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai seeking urgent action in the matter. The commission said in a notice the said video is alleged to be from Bengaluru, Karnataka. In the video, a man can be seen shouting and beating a woman and a child while they were celebrating a birthday party, said the commission in its statement. The man works in an information technology (IT) company in Bengaluru. Later, a new video has been posted by the wife on social media wherein she has stated that she has been separated from her husband for the past few years. According to the commission, in the video the woman alleged that she had filed a case of domestic abuse against her husband but no action was taken by the police in the matter. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal appealed to the southern state’s chief minister to take urgent steps to help the survivors. Adding to this, she has recommended that FIR should be registered in the matter under relevant sections of the IPC and if an FIR has already been registered, the matter must be re-investigated properly and the man should be arrested within the next two days. The DCW chairperson said, “A very disturbing video of domestic violence has come to our notice. Domestic violence is a serious crime that affects lakhs of women in the country.” She recommended that the survivor must be provided with compensation and free legal aid so that she can fight her case in court along with cases of criminal defamation filed against the survivor and her family by the accused. The proper counselling should be made available to the survivor and her child so that they are better equipped to deal with the trauma they have undergone and the survivor must be provided with police protection added Maliwal. “For the past several years, woman in the country ar edelayed justice in domestic vilence cases. I urge the state to have a zero tolerance policy against such crimes and work towards exemplary action in the matter,” said the DCW chairperson.