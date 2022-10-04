Home Cities Delhi

DU faculty go on strike demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers 

Delhi University (DU) teachers on Monday observed a strike to demand the absorption of ad hoc teachers.

Published: 04th October 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

(Image used for representational purpose). Delhi University.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) teachers on Monday observed a strike to demand the absorption of ad hoc teachers. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had called the strike and termed it “successful”.  It came amid reports of “displacement” of ad hoc teachers in colleges such as Deshbandhu, Ramjas and Lakshmibai, a DUTA executive member said.

“In consistent with DUTA resolution passed in its executive meeting held on 30 September 2022, all Delhi University colleges witnessed an entirely successful strike to strongly oppose the unfair displacement of working ad hoc teachers and also vehemently demand the retention of all the displaced ad hoc teachers,” the DUTA said in a statement.

In the strong-worded statement, the DUTA made it categorically clear that it will leave “no stone unturned to protect the jobs and dignity of serving ad hoc teachers”. To pursue the cause of the teachers, the DUTA will organise a press conference on October 11, and meet officials of the University Grants Commission on October 13.

“In case our demands are not met, public and student awareness programmes through mobilisation will take place on October 14 and 17, followed by a total strike call on October 18, 19 and 20,” the DUTA said.
The DUTA executive recently held a meeting and noted that there has been “displacement” of serving teachers in interviews held in various colleges and departments, the member said.

“Displacement in DU of serving teachers has taken place in DBC (Deshbandhu), Ramjas and Lakshmibai colleges as well as the Department of Commerce and Psychology,” the DUTA had said in a statement on September 30. 
DUTA has demanded that those positions which were created before 2019 and filled on ad hoc basis should not be reserved for the EWS category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University (DU) Delhi University Teachers’ Association
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp