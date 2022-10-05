Home Cities Delhi

Covid-19: Enhance awareness activities, step up administration of 3rd dose, suggest experts

With the festival season approaching, mass awareness programmes may be carried out and vaccination may further be pushed, said Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Ayog

Published: 05th October 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a Covid-19 dose to an elderly woman. (Photo| Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Experts have suggested enhanced promotional activities about COVID-appropriate behaviour and stepping up administration of precautionary doses in the wake of upcoming festivals.

The issue was emphasised in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which decided to lift the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has also advised that in the coming months, from September 26 to December 31, mass gatherings are likely to be witnessed across the country due to the multiple festivals.

In the DDMA meeting held on September 22, Chief Secretary said the current situation is comfortable but the guard against COVID could not be lowered as the variants of the virus keep on changing.

Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Ayog emphasised surveillance is still needed as the virus is still present and its mutations and variants have emerged from time to time.

He also said as the festival season is approaching, mass awareness programmes may be carried out and vaccination may further be pushed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal present in the meeting said the Delhi government would continue the public awareness campaign on Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Wearing of mask would be emphasised and promoted in a persuasive mode, he said.

Dr Paul said that wearing of mask in closed places, especially inside rooms should be emphasised.

Kunal Satyarthi, joint secretary, NDMA emphasised that the awareness campaign be continued and adequate preparedness for the coming festival season may also be ensured.

