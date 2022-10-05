Festive foot forward

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Traditional silhouettes, striking hues, shimmer, shine and flair—these were a few well-established details to make note of in the sartorial department (earlier) during the festive season. With COVID-19, however, things changed acutely... Comfort took precedence as over-the-top features started playing second fiddle to it. Now, given the COVID-19 lull is over and people are really stoked about enjoying the festivities in a post-pandemic world, there is so much to take note of when navigating festive dressing in an attempt to ace it. We speak to three well-known homegrown designers on how to deck up to partake in the festivities while keeping comfort and style in mind.

More than just glam

Is the post-COVID festive season about ‘all glam, all the time’? Many reckon that though glamour has re-emerged in our stylish lives, the fashion-focused consumer is now adhering to the fact that this ‘glam’ is prescribed with a liberal dose of comfort—especially via ensembles. City-based fashion designer Varun Bahl gives us an insight into how the consumer has transformed in the phase following COVID. “I think as our audience has moved more towards attires that are glam yet comfortable in nature, the festive season should be following the same theme.” The immediate need for comfort along with the want to keep the outfit both traditional and modern urges one to team up minimal pieces with statement ones. Bahl adds, “Pairing a glamorous sequined bralette with dhoti or straight pants or even matching a co-ord set with a fully embroidered and embellished jacket are a few ways that you can make your contemporary attires work for traditional events and festivities.”

Experiment with layers and textures

“I always feel less is more,” mentions Delhi designer Urvashi Kaur, “That approach always works. With a little bit of accessorising, the right shoes and styling, your look can be effortless.” Another sure-shot way to ensure a festive outfit works is by choosing layered pieces. Kaur adds, “I love layering, so most of my silhouettes will have layered concepts and silhouettes—a pair of pleated palazzos with a crop top and an overlay or a sheer blazer. Mixing pieces wherein the textile is made of artisanal Indian processes such as leheriya, etc., and the silhouettes are more contemporary… These are great ways of pulling off a festive look. You could pair classic black zari palazzos with a black blazer; a black striped, oversized jacket can be worn with a black dress inside and cinched at the waist with a belt. These are just new ways of looking at festive Indian wear and can work for both more formal, artsy soirées to weddings and other occasions.” Invest in versatile pieces, ones that are not time-bound in terms of trend—this shibboleth of fashion is what Kaur holds on to as well. “Two pieces that you must have in your wardrobe are a great white shirt and a nice pair of black pants—you can style these for both day and night. While the former can be styled with a top, tunic or even a skirt, together they work well with any overlay.”

Accessorising is key

Sartorial legend has it that an accessory can make or break an outfit; Delhi-based fashion designer Abhinav Mishra concurs. Keeping in mind the festivities, Mishra mentions, “When it comes to women, I believe that an embellished belt is a great accessory that can look very chic; it can elevate any outfit. A belt can add a modern touch to even a traditional ensemble.” Experimenting with jewellery is another great way to amp up an otherwise basic outfit. Mishra weighs in, “You can match your modern and minimalistic attires with chunky Polki neck pieces to flaunt a deep neck.” Given the number of ways one can experiment with their clothing, men need not stay behind in terms of styling either. “I think that instead of opting for plain kurtas and matching it with Nehru jackets, men can try embroidered and textured kurtas for a fuss-free yet trendy and festive look,” comments Mishra.

Colour me happy!

When it comes to hues, Mishra always steers toward pastels as “they can add freshness and infuse new energy to almost every ensemble”. He says, “I would always recommend pastels for a day and even a night look. A peach voluminous skirt and a shirt blouse, embellished coral and orange co-ords and shararas, and embroidered aqua and mint kurtas for men can work wonderfully as bright and stunning festive looks.” Kaur, on the other hand, opines that neutral shades look great irrespective of gender, “Black is my most-preferred colour and you can’t go wrong with it. However, neutrals—silver grey, black, deeper shades of brown and aubergine—for both men and women are subtle and a more elevated colour palette that is suitable for both day and evening especially if the textile is enhanced by the sheen and lustre of metallic thread work or stitch line details, by means of fabric [brocade, Benarasi, metallic tissue silks], or other details. Of course, women can pick from a much more joyful colour palette—reds, fuchsia, oranges, cobalt blues. Even men can play with hues and patterns, and can carry a lot of bright, happy, celebratory mix of colours especially in the day.”

Bahl opines that colour does not have to be specific to a certain time of the day, “There is a conception that dark colours should be worn at night and bright colours should be kept for day festivities. I think you can make a look work during the day as well as at night if you plan it well.” According to the designer, when to wear an outfit “completely depends on the type of outfit, and not just the colour”. Bahl concludes, “A pastel pink or a yellow lehenga can look absolutely stunning for a night event, while an embroidered black jumpsuit or a blue co-ord set with jacket can be a wonderful ensemble for a day party.”

