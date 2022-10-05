Gambling den busted in Uttam Nagar, 36 arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a high-tech gambling den that was being operated in Uttam Nagar area, Dwarka district of the national capital, an official said on Tuesday. In the operation, they arrested 36 gamblers, said the police.

The police received information that some members used to gather at Mil Road, Uttam Nagar and conducted raid at several hideouts in the area. During the investigation, a total of thirty-five gamblers were apprehended by the team.

They were found making bet on the book, said a police official. The book was headed by a desperate criminal named Aashif, a resident of Uttam Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan.

To avoid getting caught, the syndicate used to call the gamblers and inform them about the timing and the venue for the carrying the act. Radical and desperate criminals also participate in gambling, said DCP.

Usually, they operate in the wee hours and because of the complicated topography — narrow streets, and similar buildings in Uttam Nagar area, it was a challenging task to apprehend the gamblers.

The police have recovered three walkie-talkies, registers, paper slips and pens, and playing card boxes used for gambling from their possession. More than Rs 1.5 lakh in cash were also recovered from them. The police have registered three separate FIRs against them under sections 12, 9 and 55 of the Gambling Act in the Uttam Nagar Police Station.

