Grand grub

By Express News Service

Festival season is considered almost incomplete without the classic, mouth-watering specialties that are particular to the event in question. As you gear up to commence the ninth day of Navratri, we recommend indulging in a traditional fare at some of the finest spaces in the city. These meals are not just healthy but also focus on organic, locally-sourced ingredients.

GORGE ON AUTHENTIC DELICACIES

This modern food hall by Andaz Delhi is offering 10 traditional Satvik dishes—Kuttu ki Papdi, Sabudana papad, Samak chawal, Quinoa Gulab ki kheer, etc.,—made using native ingredients.

CHECK IT OUT

WHERE: AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

WHEN: 12pm onwards (lunch and dinner)

Price: Rs 2,200+taxes

FOR RESERVATIONS: 85888 04222

DIG INTO SCRUMPTIOUS DELIGHTS

Conclude the auspicious festivities at Taj Mahal New Delhi’s popular international dining destination. Here, you can feast on an array of traditional dishes—a treat for those looking for a mélange of flavours.

CHECK IT OUT

WHERE: Machan, Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

TIMINGS: 12:30pm to 9:30pm

Price: Rs 2,250+taxes

FOR RESERVATIONS: 011-6651 3244

MAKE WAY FOR

Flavourful goodness

This restaurant by The Claridges—it pays homage to the highway eatery—has a balanced meal featuring dishes such as Lauki Mawa Curry, Kaju aur Chironji ki Dal, etc. There’s the Petha Halwa to satisfy your sweet cravings.

CHECK IT OUT

WHERE: Dhaba, The Claridges, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

TIMINGS: 12:30pm to 7:00pm

Price: Rs 1,995+taxes

FOR RESERVATIONS: 8800 922117

