Probes ordered by L-G politically motivated, unconstitutional: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena, accusing him of bypassing the elected government in Delhi and ordering inquiries into its works in a “politically motivated and unconstitutional” manner.

Sisodia’s attack came hours after Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities in the AAP government’s power subsidy scheme, and submit a report within seven days.

“Every single investigation ordered by the L-G is illegal and unconstitutional; he can’t interfere in the democratically elected government’s work,” Sisodia said. He said land, police, public order and services are the only subjects under the purview of the LG and he has “no authority to issue directions on any matter beyond them”.

“All directions issued by the L-G are politically motivated; nothing has been found in any of the investigations ordered by him. Request him to maintain dignity of the office he holds and work as per the word of the Constitution,” he said.

Citing media reports, Sisodia said he sees how news everyday is filled with the reports of the LG bypassing the “democratically elected government in Delhi” while ordering investigations every now and then. All the investigations ordered by you are illegal and unconstitutional, he said.

Sisodia said a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has clearly laid down the law that the L-G of Delhi has to act on the aid and advice of the democratically elected government on all matters except the ones related to Land, Police and Public Order and Services.

“The L-G cannot initiate and stop work or order investigation in the matters falling in the jurisdiction of democratically elected government without the permission of the government,” said Sisodia.

