Driver kills employer’s mother during robbery

On the day of robbery, the accused entered the house after spotting the owner  going for a walk with his wife, said a senor officer.

Published: 06th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after getting terminated from his job, a driver allegedly stabbed to death his owner’s mother, while he was caught red-handed by her robbing money inside their house. The accused, identified as Gopal, was arrested by the police within a day. He had managed to escape from the house after robbing Rs 3.2 lakh. 

Sharing details, DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “On October 4, a PCR call was received in Rani Bagh Police station regarding the injury of the caller’s grandmother.” The 86-year-old victim was declared brought dead by the doctors in the hospital.

On reaching the spot, the police had found blood all over the room, blood-stained artificial teeth, a pair of ladies chappal and eyeglasses lying on the floor.After analysing the CCTV footage and helping with the local enquiry, the police apprehended the accused from a rented room in Pitampura. 

The police apprehended the accused, while he was packing his luggage and about to flee along with his wife. The accused told the police that he used to work as a driver for the complainant and he was fired from his job a few days ago. 

On the day of robbery, the accused entered the house after spotting the owner  going for a walk with his wife, said a senor officer. “The mother of the complainant had come to the house during the day, about which the accused had no knowledge. Once the accused was spotted the mother started making noises. FOllowing this, he stabbed her in the neck with his knife and robbed the money from the almirah,” he said. 

