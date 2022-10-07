Home Cities Delhi

Activists slam Delhi govt’s education model, say merger of schools harmed quality

They alleged that the merger of schools had directly affected the quality of the school and threatened the livelihood of thousands of guest teachers.

The activists during a press conference on Thursday

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticising the education model of the Delhi government, the Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME) claimed that hundreds of government schools have been merged in Delhi. Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India on Thursday, the activists raised several issues resulting from the merger of schools.

According to the JFME, after the announcement of the draft of the National Education Policy in 2019, the AAP-led Delhi Government began the process of merging 92 schools. Thirteen government schools were merged in January 2022 and 32 schools were merged in April, said Sharda Dikshit, joint secretary, All India Save Education Committee(Delhi).

The speakers said that the merger of schools had directly affected the quality of the school and threatened the livelihood of thousands of guest teachers. Dharmapal (41), a parent whose children’s education got affected after the merger, said, “There are no proper arrangements for sitting and classrooms usually remain overcrowded.”

The students have to struggle for the basic amenities like drinking water and sports equipment. The JFME said that  Shaheed Amirchand Sarvodaya Co-Ed School on Shyamnath Marg, catering to 2,000 students, has been merged with Shaheed Bal Mukund Sarvodaya Co-ed School on Shankaracharya Marg, which already had 2,500 students.

“The overcrowding and indiscipline have increased to such an extent that many parents have had to pull out their daughters,” said Nandita Narain, chairman of JFME. The forum also alleged that in north-east Delhi the situation is so bad that classes are being held in two shifts. 

It added that even in this short period, the focus is more on the happiness and Deshbhakti curriculums instead of the academic study. Professor Anita Aggarwal alleged that there is also pressure on government teachers not to speak about this issue otherwise they would have to face backlash from the higher authorities.

