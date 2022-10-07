Home Cities Delhi

‘Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line due to external reasons’

The disruption of services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on October 5 was caused by external reasons and not a technical failure, officials said on Thursday.

Published: 07th October 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The disruption of services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on October 5 was caused by external reasons and not a technical failure, officials said on Thursday.

Metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-I section of the Blue Line were affected for three hours from 6:45 am to 9:45 am on Wednesday as the catenary wire (system of overhead wires used to supply electricity to light rail vehicle) was damaged, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

On Thursday, the officials clarified that the delay in services was not due to any technical failure or malfunctioning of overhead equipment (OHE). “From the investigation, it has emerged that the reason for breaking of catenary wire was external and not a technical failure. A stray wire was dropped by a bird on the OHE as one train was heading from Akshardham station towards Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (Corporate Communications), DMRC.

The DMRC rushed its OHE maintenance teams from the nearest depot (Yamuna Bank) for undertaking the repair work. Till the repair work was undertaken in the affected section, train services on Blue Line were regulated, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Blue Line
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp