Home Cities Delhi

Row erupts over AAP minister's presence at 'religious conversion' event; BJP asks Kejriwal to sack him

During the programme, around 10,000 people reportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up worship of Hindu deities.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

AAP_minister_Rajendra_Pal_Gautam

Rajendra Pal Gautam is Delhi's Minister for Social Welfare, SC & ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies. (Photo | Rajendra Pal Gautam Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A political row erupted on Friday after a video clip of AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at a "religious conversion" event went viral in which hundreds can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities, with the BJP launching an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asking him to sack his cabinet colleague.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the chief minister was "extremely displeased" with Gautam.

However, an immediate response was not available either from the chief minister or the Delhi government.

Gautam is the social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and alleged that "Gautam's comments highlight the hate" the party has for the community".

Bhatia claimed that the minister's alleged comments were made at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the programme, around 10,000 people reportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up worship of Hindu deities.

On October 5, Gautam himself had also tweeted the pictures of the event, saying more than 10,000 people pledged to join Buddhism and work for making India free from casteism and untouchability.

Gautam, in a programme at Central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Dussehra, showed "disrespect" towards Hindu deities in the presence of thousands of people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged during a press conference.

"This is not an isolated incident, it is in the character of the AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand that Kejriwal should immediately expel Gautam from his cabinet," Gupta said.

Gupta also led a party delegation to file a complaint with the police here in the matter.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also demanded Gautam's sacking, claiming his action could lead to animosity between Hindu and Buddhist communities.

Hitting out at Gautam, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma accused him of indulging in "mass religious conversion".

"Every day news of conversions comes from AAP-ruled Punjab. Similarly, Kejriwal's minister Rajendra Pal is now conducting a mass conversion of people in Delhi," Verma said in a tweet.

Bhatia said the comments were made due to "vote bank" politics in light of the coming elections, he said.

"How low you will stoop for votes, Kejriwal," he asked.

Bhatia said every Hindu has faith in their gods and claimed that the minister's comments are a blow to national integrity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Pal Gautam religious conversion Hindu religion AAP leaders Buddhism
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp