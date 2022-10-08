Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Man kidnapped for filing RTIs, hotel owner held

A 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by some persons in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday. 

Published: 08th October 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by some persons in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.  One of the accused has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim was rescued from Majlis Park area, police said.

Following his arrest, the accused claimed that he planned the abduction as the man was harassing him by filing RTIs in civic agencies against hotels run by him, police said. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Adarsh Nagar-resident Shashi Manchanda (47) reported to the police that her son Akshay had gone to meet Sunder Pandit and Dev Chauhan both known to him but had not returned home, a senior police officer said. 

Manchanda then called the two men whom Akshay had gone to meet. They told her that they were talking to Akshay at an eatery in Azadpur when he was picked up by two men and taken away in a car, the officer said. She suspected that Pandit and Chauhan were involved in abducting her son, police said. 

A case under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Adarsh Nagar police station, the officer said. 

During investigation, police analysed footage from CCTV cameras and traced the route followed by the accused. On the basis of technical surveillance, local intelligence and sustained interrogation, Devender Chauhan alias Dev (32), a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was arrested, the officer said. Raids were later carried out at others places and Akshay was rescued from northwest Delhi’s Majlis Park area, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp