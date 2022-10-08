New feature to aid DU aspirants make better choices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Candidates applying to the University of Delhi can now view the number of candidates who have opted for a particular programme in a college, thanks to the ‘college programme-wise performance count’ feature, an addition to the dashboard of students as well as the admission website of the DU.

“In order to continue with the persistent efforts to help the candidates Adesirous of seeking admission to the University of Delhi, a significant new feature has been updated on its online platforms in the form of a tab called the “college programme-wise preference count,” said the university in its order.

This count is being updated by the DU on a two-hourly basis to help the candidates get real-time instantaneous data information on the Programs and College preferences that the candidates are opting for. A senior DU official said, “ Candidates are advised to keep referring to this window and make informed choices as per their preferences.”

The university in the order also emphasised that some candidates are not adequately optimising the provisions of available preferences offered to them by the university. Adding to it, the university also advised that a candidate must select all the combinations to benefit maximally from the allocation rounds.

The DU registrar in a notice issued said, “It must be noted that Phase I and Phase Il of Common Seat Allocation system (CSS) will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 4:59 pm.”

In September, the university had launched an online platform for seeking admission through CSAS-2022.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.

