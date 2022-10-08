Renew pollution under control certificates or risk fuel refusal: Delhi govt 

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi transport department on Friday sent a reminder notice to all 19 lakh vehicle owners who are yet to renew their pollution under control certificates (PUC). However, the notices carried a cautionary message as well.

“A warning has been included in the notice that non-compliance of the mandatory PUC post the deadline decided by the Delhi government may attract suspension of the vehicle’s registration certificate,” informed Navlendra Kumar Singh, joint commissioner, transport department.

The reminder notices have been sent via mail as well as through text messages, the joint commissioner added. The Delhi government has made a valid pollution undercontrol certificate (PUC) mandatory for refuelling at petrol pumps.

From October 25 onwards, owners without a valid PUC certificate for their vehicles will not be allowed to refuel at any of the CNG, petrol and diesel pumps across the city. The decision was announced by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and is one of the measures of the city government’s Winter Action Plan. The vehicular pollution checking centres, with the capital having more than 900 establishments, would be facilitating the key decision.

The estimated fee for getting a vehicle’s pollution check done stands at Rs 60 for CNG two and three-wheelers; Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol); and Rs 100 for four-wheelers (diesel). According to the transportd, about 25 per cent of the registered vehicles in Delhi lack valid PUC certificates. Officials said that move is aimed at cutting down on this pendency.

“Out of 80 lakh registered vehicles, 19 lakh vehicles in total still don’t have a valid PUC certificate,” the joint commissioner said. He said that the transport department will increase the PUC centres in the near future so that all vehicles can get their pollution examinations done on time. Vehicular pollution acts as one of the primary contributors to the increase in pollution throughout the year and especially during the winters in the national capital.

Standard rates
The estimated fee for getting a vehicle's pollution check done stands at Rs 60 for CNG two and three-wheelers; Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol); and Rs 100 for four-wheelers (diesel). Pollution checking centres, with over 900 establishments across the city, would be facilitating the govt decision

