1,000 EV charging points set up in a year, says Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government on Sunday said it has completed the installation of 1,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging points in less than a year under the Delhi EV policy 2020. In an ambitious plan, the government plans to install 18,000 in the next three years, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. “It is just the beginning as Delhi plans to install 18,000 charging points in the next 3 years making it easier for the citizens of Delhi to opt for an Electric vehicle instead of an ICE vehicle,” said the minister.

The government aims to implement a network of private and public charging facilities within three km from anywhere in the capital, the minister said. He said by the end of 2024, the national capital is determined to have 1 out of every 4 new vehicles purchased be an Electric vehicle. The recently installed 1,000 EV charging points include 682 charging points installed at 315 locations by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BSES), 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

In November 2021, the Delhi Government set in place a single window facility for the installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in Delhi, which includes residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like Kirana stores, shops, and malls. Through the facility, any resident of Delhi can request the installation of a charger from empanelled vendors in their premises, either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a phone call.

The Delhi EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow charging points. The net cost paid by the user after deducting Rs 6,000 includes EV charger, installation, and maintenance costs for 3 years. The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500.

According to the government, over 72,000 EVs were sold till now with more than 41,000 EVs sold in the Year 2022 itself under the Delhi EV policy 2020, and EVs contributing to nearly 10 per cent of the total vehicles sold each month. Delhi also achieved a 12.5 per cent EV contribution in March.

NEW DELHI: The city government on Sunday said it has completed the installation of 1,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging points in less than a year under the Delhi EV policy 2020. In an ambitious plan, the government plans to install 18,000 in the next three years, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. “It is just the beginning as Delhi plans to install 18,000 charging points in the next 3 years making it easier for the citizens of Delhi to opt for an Electric vehicle instead of an ICE vehicle,” said the minister. The government aims to implement a network of private and public charging facilities within three km from anywhere in the capital, the minister said. He said by the end of 2024, the national capital is determined to have 1 out of every 4 new vehicles purchased be an Electric vehicle. The recently installed 1,000 EV charging points include 682 charging points installed at 315 locations by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BSES), 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). In November 2021, the Delhi Government set in place a single window facility for the installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in Delhi, which includes residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like Kirana stores, shops, and malls. Through the facility, any resident of Delhi can request the installation of a charger from empanelled vendors in their premises, either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a phone call. The Delhi EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow charging points. The net cost paid by the user after deducting Rs 6,000 includes EV charger, installation, and maintenance costs for 3 years. The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500. According to the government, over 72,000 EVs were sold till now with more than 41,000 EVs sold in the Year 2022 itself under the Delhi EV policy 2020, and EVs contributing to nearly 10 per cent of the total vehicles sold each month. Delhi also achieved a 12.5 per cent EV contribution in March.