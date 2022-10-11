Dengue: Over 45 per cent of September's tally recorded in mere 1st week of Oct in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first week of October recorded more than 45 per cent of Dengue cases reported in September. According to the latest tally shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the national capital logged 321 vector-borne cases between September 29 and October 5, taking the overall tally so far to 1,258. A total of 693 cases of dengue were recorded in September.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 28 period since 2017 when the corresponding figure was 2,564. At the same time last year, the national capital had 480 cases of dengue while in 2020 and 2019 the city saw 316 and 467 cases, respectively.

Before September, the city had logged less than 100 cases every month this year, with 75 cases getting reported in August, 26 cases in July, 32 cases in June, 30 cases in May, 20 cases on April, 22 in May, and 23 in January. The month of February saw the minimum number of infections with 16 cases.

While no deaths have been reported this year so far, the city had logged ten deaths each due to dengue in 2016 and 2017; four in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2021. Last year, the city recorded an outbreak of Dengue with a total of 9,613 cases claiming 23 lives.

However, according to the trends in the data released by the civic body, the number of dengue cases usually rises from September onwards. In 2021, Delhi reported 1,196 cases in October up from 217 cases that were logged in September.

Meanwhile, the MCD has identified 250 dengue hotspots in the city. The civic body has undertaken intensified fogging to stop the breeding of mosquitoes apart from other measures to prevent dengue and malaria.

Earlier, the civic body had also shared guidelines for the general public urging them to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water to avoid the formation of breeding grounds for mosquitoes amid the rain activity that prevailed in the city for the past few days. Authorities have also issued 99,849 legal notices for mosquito-genic conditions and launched 37,726 prosecutions so far.

