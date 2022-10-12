Home Cities Delhi

BJP plans high-tech event in Delhi on October 16

Party sources said more than one lakh workers would participate in the conference and that it has also provided an online link for registration.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi unit geared up for the ‘Panchparameshwar’ conference scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on October 16. The conference will be attended by JP Nadda, the party’s national president, and senior leaders.

The BJP’s Panchparmeshwar consists of top five members from each booth in the city, which includes a mahila (woman member), booth pramukh (in charge), adhakyash (chief), yuva (the youth) and general party workers. Delhi has 13,835 poll booths. 

“The party chief will blow the conch shell for the Panchparameshwar conference,” said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president. Party sources said more than one lakh workers would participate in the conference and that it has also provided an online link for registration.

“More than 50,000 workers have joined through the link,” said a city party leader. “We sent the link to all our workers through which they will register and mark their attendance at the conference. This will be one of the high-tech political conferences. Each worker will be assigned a specific QR,” said Shekhar Awasthi, spokesperson for the city BJP. “We have reserved space for party workers coming from all districts. This will mark the beginning of a political campaign for the MCD election,” said Awasthi.

Before the main function on October 12, a ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will be performed. It will be followed by the unfurling of the national flag by the national vice-president and state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and co-in-charge Alka Gurjar. 

The party will initiate a two-day poster campaign along with vehicles carrying flags on October 13. The participants will organise meetings, highlighting the failures of the AAP government headed by Arvind Kejriwal. “At the same time, the participants will highlight the successes of the Modi government,” said a party’s leader of the Opposition Ramesh Bidhuri. The state unit has arranged more than 2,000 buses at the Ramlila ground so that participants do not face any problems in attending the conference.  

‘Over one lakh workers to participate in the event’
Party sources revealed that the conference has also provided an online link for registration. Shekhar Awasthi, the spokesperson for the city BJP, said that a link will be sent to all their workers through which they will register and mark their attendance at the conference. Calling it a high-tech political conference, he said that each worker will be assigned a specific QR 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Ramlila Maidan BJP Delhi unit
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp