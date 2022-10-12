BJP plans high-tech event in Delhi on October 16

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi unit geared up for the ‘Panchparameshwar’ conference scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on October 16. The conference will be attended by JP Nadda, the party’s national president, and senior leaders.

The BJP’s Panchparmeshwar consists of top five members from each booth in the city, which includes a mahila (woman member), booth pramukh (in charge), adhakyash (chief), yuva (the youth) and general party workers. Delhi has 13,835 poll booths.

“The party chief will blow the conch shell for the Panchparameshwar conference,” said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president. Party sources said more than one lakh workers would participate in the conference and that it has also provided an online link for registration.

“More than 50,000 workers have joined through the link,” said a city party leader. “We sent the link to all our workers through which they will register and mark their attendance at the conference. This will be one of the high-tech political conferences. Each worker will be assigned a specific QR,” said Shekhar Awasthi, spokesperson for the city BJP. “We have reserved space for party workers coming from all districts. This will mark the beginning of a political campaign for the MCD election,” said Awasthi.

Before the main function on October 12, a ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will be performed. It will be followed by the unfurling of the national flag by the national vice-president and state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and co-in-charge Alka Gurjar.

The party will initiate a two-day poster campaign along with vehicles carrying flags on October 13. The participants will organise meetings, highlighting the failures of the AAP government headed by Arvind Kejriwal. “At the same time, the participants will highlight the successes of the Modi government,” said a party’s leader of the Opposition Ramesh Bidhuri. The state unit has arranged more than 2,000 buses at the Ramlila ground so that participants do not face any problems in attending the conference.

‘Over one lakh workers to participate in the event’

Party sources revealed that the conference has also provided an online link for registration. Shekhar Awasthi, the spokesperson for the city BJP, said that a link will be sent to all their workers through which they will register and mark their attendance at the conference. Calling it a high-tech political conference, he said that each worker will be assigned a specific QR

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi unit geared up for the ‘Panchparameshwar’ conference scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on October 16. The conference will be attended by JP Nadda, the party’s national president, and senior leaders. The BJP’s Panchparmeshwar consists of top five members from each booth in the city, which includes a mahila (woman member), booth pramukh (in charge), adhakyash (chief), yuva (the youth) and general party workers. Delhi has 13,835 poll booths. “The party chief will blow the conch shell for the Panchparameshwar conference,” said Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president. Party sources said more than one lakh workers would participate in the conference and that it has also provided an online link for registration. “More than 50,000 workers have joined through the link,” said a city party leader. “We sent the link to all our workers through which they will register and mark their attendance at the conference. This will be one of the high-tech political conferences. Each worker will be assigned a specific QR,” said Shekhar Awasthi, spokesperson for the city BJP. “We have reserved space for party workers coming from all districts. This will mark the beginning of a political campaign for the MCD election,” said Awasthi. Before the main function on October 12, a ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will be performed. It will be followed by the unfurling of the national flag by the national vice-president and state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and co-in-charge Alka Gurjar. The party will initiate a two-day poster campaign along with vehicles carrying flags on October 13. The participants will organise meetings, highlighting the failures of the AAP government headed by Arvind Kejriwal. “At the same time, the participants will highlight the successes of the Modi government,” said a party’s leader of the Opposition Ramesh Bidhuri. The state unit has arranged more than 2,000 buses at the Ramlila ground so that participants do not face any problems in attending the conference. ‘Over one lakh workers to participate in the event’ Party sources revealed that the conference has also provided an online link for registration. Shekhar Awasthi, the spokesperson for the city BJP, said that a link will be sent to all their workers through which they will register and mark their attendance at the conference. Calling it a high-tech political conference, he said that each worker will be assigned a specific QR