Home Cities Delhi

CIC red flag on Delhi-AAP government's 'failure' to implement RTI Act, L-G seeks action

This is the first time that India’s watchdog body, which seeks to implement the RTI Act, has pulled up the Delhi government for alleged corruption and malgovernance.

Published: 12th October 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Holding the AAP government responsible for reducing the 2005 RTI Act to a “lame duck” legislation, especially in the revenue, PWD, cooperative, health and power departments, one of the three Central Information Commissioners wrote last month to Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena seeking “necessary action” when “there are glaring instances of authorities not doing enough to protect the larger public interest”.

The L-G secretariat has directed the Delhi chief secretary to take corrective action at the earliest. “In view of the seriousness of issues highlighted by the CIC, the Lt Governor’s secretariat has directed the chief secretary to take requisite corrective action as per rules in place to address the matter at the earliest,” according to L-G office sources.

Pointing out that “serious issues of misgovernance marked by corruption and nepotism remain unaddressed at public and individuals levels in the national capital” as the “departments/entities show disregard for the principles of transparency and accountability as enshrined in the RTI Act, 2005, and run roughshod over the quest for crucial information”.

Claiming that “crucial information” often “impacts” the property and life of genuine and needy appellants, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar said that citizens “battle with a section of allegedly corrupt and lethargic officials”. This is the first time that India’s watchdog body, which seeks to implement the RTI Act, has pulled up the Delhi government for alleged corruption and malgovernance. The letter is dated September 22.

Backed by instances of “stonewalling” by government departments, Mahurkar’s three-page letter to Saxena said that the RTI applicants “seeking information in these departments/entities are in miserable condition…In other cases, genuine information regarding corruption and irregularity in government is being held back with alleged ulterior motives”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena AAP Delhi AAP government Central Information Commissioners CIC
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp