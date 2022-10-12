Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's wettest October in over 6 decades, more rain likely

IMD officials said that normally, once the monsoon withdraws around September-end, only occasional rainfall happens in October on account of Western Disturbances.

Published: 12th October 2022

By Vatsala Shrangi
NEW DELHI: With yet another spell of light rain on Tuesday, the national capital’s October rainfall so far 128.2 mm surpassed last year’s count of 122.5 mm, making it Delhi’s wettest October since 1956, India Meteorological Department (IMD) records show. The month of October in 1956 had received a total rainfall of 236.2 mm, according to IMD data.

Since the department began record-keeping for Delhi in 1901, this is the city’s fourth wettest October, placing it behind 1910 when the month saw 185.9 mm rain, 1956 (236.2 mm) and 1954, when the all-time record of 238.3mm rainfall during the month was recorded.

IMD officials said that normally, once the monsoon withdraws around September-end, only occasional rainfall happens in October on account of Western Disturbances. The normal monthly rainfall count for October is 28 mm, while this year within just 11 days of the month, Delhi has received 10 times the amount. 

The city is likely to get more light rain on Wednesday. However, from Thursday onwards, the weather is likely to return to normal. Until Tuesday morning, the Safdarjung base station received 6.5 mm rain for the 24-hour period and another 0.2mm during the day. 

With maximum rain activity happening on Saturday and showers continuing since then, temperature fell sharply over the weekend. However, on Tuesday, the maximum temperature rose to 30.1o Celsius, though still four notches below the season’s normal, but a sharp contrast from 23.6o Celsius recorded on Monday. The rain also resulted in two consecutive ‘good’ air days in Delhi. “No rain is likely from October 17 onwards and the weather will go dry,” R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said. 

