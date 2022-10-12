Home Cities Delhi

No clarity on admissions at Ambedkar University: Students

Applications for U-G admissions in Ambedkar University set to close today

Published: 12th October 2022 07:59 AM

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several students faced problems in adding Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University as their preference on the CUET websites. Students on Tuesday complained that they were yet to receive clear answers from both the university and the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application for admission in the undergraduate programmes of the university is set to close on Wednesday.

Niharika, a student who wishes to study psychology in the university, said, “Amid the confusion in the CUET process, I was not able to register myself on their websites as the correction window is closed now.” She further stated, “I have tried contacting the university and the NTA through mail, call and messages but I have not  received any clear response from the university or even the NTA.”

Another student, Anshika is facing similar issues while selecting the University as her preference, “There is no clear communication for the students. When we spoke to the University, they said that it’s not in their hands and the NTA asked us to contact the concerned university.”

Responding to this, the UGC Chairman  M Jagdesh Kumar said, “ NTA has already written to the Universities to inform the former if they require the correction window to be opened. Depending on the last date of admission, if the University requests for the opening of the correction window, NTA will open the window for that particular university.”

NTA Director General Vineet Joshi added on the following matter, “We can’t decide the last date of admission on our own. If the date is still due and the university informs us (about the correction window to be opened), then we will do it. I will talk to the vice-chancellor (Ambedkar University).”

The university opened the online application for the Undergraduate programme on October 10. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, which comes under the ambit of the Government of the National capital territory of Delhi, is conducting Undergraduate admission through the CUET process.

Even after consistent calls to the university, we did not get any response from their side.

