Tata Motors' Tiago, an affordable EV

Tata Motors is furthering their hold in the Indian EV market with the launch of the Tiago EV. The car promises an exciting and effortless drive experience, while being a rather affordable product that will undoubtedly allow for more people to jump on the EV bandwagon.

Design

From a design standpoint, the Tiago EV looks like its petrol-powered counterpart. The only visible difference being the sealed off front grille and the addition of the signature blue line that can be found on all Tata EVs. It is a cute car that still has that fresh appeal and as an EV, it should be quite popular too.

Interior

With premium features on offer that are usually reserved for higher segment cars, the Tiago EV boasts a plush look and feel that is enhanced by leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps, and cruise control. Combining luxury with convenience, the Tiago EV also offers its customers with rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, electric ORVMs with auto fold and push button start/stop.

Powertrain options

Tata Motors’ in-house developed high voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions—better known as Ziptron—is the driving force behind the Tiago EV. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 500 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains, making it apt for an exhilarating EV experience. On that note, the Tiago EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs. The 19.2kWh battery pack is for those who do short, frequent trips and it offers a range of 250km per charge. The larger battery version gets a 24kWh pack with a range of 315km per charge.

Charging

The Tiago EV comes with four different charging options! The first is a hassle-free 15A plug-point unit for overnight charging while on the move. The second is a standard 3.3kW AC charger, the third method is a 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add a 35kms range with 30 minutes of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% to 100%) in 3 hours 36 minutes. The fourth option is DC fast charging, which can add 110kms of range with 30 minutes of charging and can charge 10% to 80% in just 57 minutes.

Affordability

Tata Motors has equipped this car with a host of connected features and creature comforts that suit modern needs. Add to that, it is built on a rather safe platform which definitely adds to its appeal. The icing on the cake, however, is the pricing. The base XE variant with the 19.2kWh battery pack is priced at `8.49 lakh, while the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant with the 24kWh battery pack is priced at `11.79 lakh.

