Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt says no pollution cert, no fuel

Issues directions to filling stations to refuel vehicles having PUC certificate from October 25

Published: 13th October 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

All vehicles need to have pollution certificates to avoid license suspension | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday asked all fuel stations in the national capital to refuel only those vehicles which have valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from October 25 onwards.
In a notice issued by the transport department, owners of vehicles more than a year old (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) were also asked to get certificates for their vehicles.

The department is issuing notices to vehicle owners without valid PUCCs to get them within a week or face suspension of registration certificates. Apart from this, the city government has also formed teams to check buses coming from neighbouring states at the Anand Vihar bus terminal for these certificates. The transport department has asked vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCCs before October 25 to avoid any action as per law.

“Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or both,” the notice read. Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said pollution control is a shared responsibility. He said, “Pollution control is a shared responsibility. Make sure your vehicle has a valid PUC certificate. Post 25 October, no PUCC would mean no fuel at the pumps.” The government has intensified its crackdown on vehicles without valid PUCCs in an effort to control pollution.

The environment department is considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuel to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, the notice read. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced that vehicle owners would not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi without showing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate from October 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution Under Control Certificates PUCC Anand Vihar
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp