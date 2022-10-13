Delhi govt says no pollution cert, no fuel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday asked all fuel stations in the national capital to refuel only those vehicles which have valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from October 25 onwards.

In a notice issued by the transport department, owners of vehicles more than a year old (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) were also asked to get certificates for their vehicles.

The department is issuing notices to vehicle owners without valid PUCCs to get them within a week or face suspension of registration certificates. Apart from this, the city government has also formed teams to check buses coming from neighbouring states at the Anand Vihar bus terminal for these certificates. The transport department has asked vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCCs before October 25 to avoid any action as per law.

“Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or both,” the notice read. Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said pollution control is a shared responsibility. He said, “Pollution control is a shared responsibility. Make sure your vehicle has a valid PUC certificate. Post 25 October, no PUCC would mean no fuel at the pumps.” The government has intensified its crackdown on vehicles without valid PUCCs in an effort to control pollution.

The environment department is considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuel to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, the notice read. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced that vehicle owners would not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi without showing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate from October 25.

