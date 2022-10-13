Safdarjung Hospital issues orders to control touts on campus

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: Days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued orders to stop touts and middlemen of private firms from entering the premises, Safdarjung Hospital too came out with similar orders, officials said on Wednesday.

The centre-run hospital, in its latest order, has emulated the measures instructed by AIIMS to its staff. Safdarjung has also decided to take disciplinary action against faculty, doctors, nurses, and other staff if any unauthorised individual or agent is found in their respective departments. The hospital said that it will be observed that the staff will be assumed to be helping the touts, it said.

According to the order, “If any such unauthorised person/agent is found in any part of the hospital, the respective area in-charges (senior resident doctor, nursing officer, security guard etc) shall also be held responsible and disciplinary action shall be taken.”

The move, as per the hospital, is aimed at tightening the noose around the touts and unauthorised individuals who prey on patients for monetary gains in the name of facilitating admission and treatment.

“It is observed that some unidentified/unauthorized persons not belonging to this hospital are roaming inside the campus to seek monetary gain from the patients. All such unidentified individuals are strictly barred from the premises,” the hospital said.

“All the doctors, nurses, and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on the slightest suspicion of the presence of any unauthorized/unidentified person in the campus or around the departments, be immediately reported to the Medical Superintendent,” it added.

The institute also instructed its employees to carry their designated uniform and official ID cards during duty hours to help in the process. “The hospital staffers need to wear designated uniforms and ID cards to enhance the security at the workplace and to identify unauthorised or unidentified individuals within the campus. Also staff working in Operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs,” it said. It also urged all department heads to ensure that all wait lists are attended to prevent patients from falling into the trap of the touts.

