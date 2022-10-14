Home Cities Delhi

NGT penalty strong indictment of govt on graft, says Congress

A bench headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that around 80 per cent of the 300 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the three landfill sites was not remediated.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a Rs 900-crore fine on the Delhi government for improper management of solid municipal waste, the Congress on Thursday termed it a strong indictment of “corruption and inaction” of the Aam Aadmi Party-led dispensation.

Anil Bhardwaj, chairman of the communications department of the Delhi Congress, said the city government and the civic body never bothered to clear the three landfill sites in the national capital Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla. Observing that citizens cannot be faced with an emergency situation due to lack of governance, the NGT directed the Delhi government to pay Rs 900 crore as environmental compensation for improper management of solid municipal waste. 

A bench headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that around 80 per cent of the 300 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the three landfill sites was not remediated. “The Delhi government and the MCD only indulged in verbal battles without doing any constructive work in the past eight years,” Bhardwaj alleged. “People living in the surrounding areas have been undergoing terrible suffering, including breathing problems and lung diseases, and their complaints have fallen on deaf ears,” he added.

