Delhi court grants bail to man accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of being part of an unlawful assembly in the Jahangirpuri violence case, stating that the investigation against him was complete. The court was hearing the bail application of Tabrej, who was charged with committing various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, assault and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act.

“The accused Tabrej is entitled to bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount to the satisfaction of the court,’ Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar said. The judge noted investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet committed to the court for trial.

“It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served to keep the accused in judicial custody,” the court said. The court also noted that some of the co-accused were granted bail by the Delhi High Court and the present court.

According to the prosecution, when the Hanuman Jayanti procession from EE Block in Jahangirpuri came close to Jama Masjid in C Block on April 16, 2022, a person called Ansar started an argument with the members of the procession, which resulted in stone-pelting and a stampede. Tabrej was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of being part of an unlawful assembly in the Jahangirpuri violence case, stating that the investigation against him was complete. The court was hearing the bail application of Tabrej, who was charged with committing various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, assault and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act. “The accused Tabrej is entitled to bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount to the satisfaction of the court,’ Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar said. The judge noted investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet committed to the court for trial. “It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served to keep the accused in judicial custody,” the court said. The court also noted that some of the co-accused were granted bail by the Delhi High Court and the present court. According to the prosecution, when the Hanuman Jayanti procession from EE Block in Jahangirpuri came close to Jama Masjid in C Block on April 16, 2022, a person called Ansar started an argument with the members of the procession, which resulted in stone-pelting and a stampede. Tabrej was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage.