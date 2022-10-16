A conscious play with opulence: Fashion designers Shyamal and Bhumika Shodhan's latest collection ‘Blooms of Paradise’

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

For fashion designers Shyamal and Bhumika Shodhan, nothing beats the excitement of presenting a sartorial showcase in a spectacular, physical format, live audience et al.

The designers—their brand Shyamal & Bhumika is in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and other cities—will present their latest collection ‘Blooms of Paradise’ at the FDCI x LFW today in Mumbai.

We speak to the creative duo about their vision in a post-COVID world, what one can expect from this collection and more. Excerpts from an interview.

Fashion designers Shyamal and Bhumika Shodhan

Did the pandemic and how damaging it was for the fashion industry disrupt your creative vision? If so, what did you have to do to regain focus?

We wouldn’t say that the pandemic disrupted our creative vision per se, because we—as a company—were prepared for the worst. Our focus continued to be the same as ever, and we kept going and moving onward as couturiers, entrepreneurs, and as a company.

(Above) Images from the fittings

for Shyamal & Bhumika’s shows

In your post-COVID collections, have there been facets of couture-making that you have deliberately concentrated on?

Not at all! We continued to do what we have always done—seek inspiration from rich Indian heritage and culture and create timeless and evergreen designs.

It [the pandemic] was a tough time for us all, but we ensured that the process behind our design inspirations and executions remained the same.

We were expecting a lockdown in May [2021], and many workers depended on us as well. So, we continued to take orders and deliver to the best of our abilities.

How does it feel to get back to doing a physical runway show that is not relegated to just a digital audience?

We are super thrilled to be able to showcase our new collection through a physical show, after such a long time, post the pandemic.

[As mentioned] the pandemic had been a tough time for all of us, and it feels so good to be able to get back to the physical format of shows, as we have always loved showcasing our collections physically to our audience, to be able to gauge their reactions and make new memories with them [the consumers and audience].

Give us an insight into how ‘Blooms of Paradise’ is different from your previous collections in terms of silhouettes, craft, and hues. Have you attempted something that could be termed risky in the sartorial space?

In this collection, you will find our signature pieces, as well as some new styles and techniques such as fluid cowls, layered outfits, draped flares, empire waists, corseted bodices, voluminous ruffled sleeves, off-shoulder bodices, kalidaar kurtas, sensuous blouses, teamed with lehengas, panelled lehengas, sheer jackets over shift kurtas, new-age shararas, capes over jumpsuits, draped skirts with jackets, constructed saris, trailing dupattas, and dhoti pants.

With our spring summer ’23 collection, we have also placed a deep emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly, and handwoven pieces—as is the need of the hour—through raw silks, handwoven matka silks, sheer silk organza, and tulle along with some hand-dyed velvets for a touch of opulence.

