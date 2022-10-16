Home Cities Delhi

Visualising a living legend: ‘Moveable Feast’

Art is not just retrospective; it also helps capture cultural and political moments that make a big difference to the present.

Viewers enjoying the exhibition | Shekhar Yadav. Images on display include works by artists (2) Veer Munshi; (3) Rudragaud L Indi; (4) Santosh Kumar Das; (6) Suneel Mamadapur; (7) Ananta Manda

By Express News Service

Art is not just retrospective; it also helps capture cultural and political moments that make a big difference to the present. Curated by Geeta Batra, the exhibition ‘Moveable Feast’ that is presented by Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India and Ideographic, indicates the same. Through a display of 51 vividly imaginative works by creatives from across artistic traditions and mediums, this show—it opened in the presence of known names such as Zeenat Aman and Kapil Sibal in Bikaner House on Friday—it was has been presented to mark the 80th birthday of India’s iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan.

WHAT:  ‘Moveable Feast’ 
WHEN:  Till Oct 22; 11:00am to 7:00pm
WHERE:  CCA Gallery, Bikaner House

