135 new COVID cases in Delhi, positivity rate 2.12 per cent

Delhi recorded 135 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 2.12 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the city health department here.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 135 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 2.12 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the city health department here. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease. With these new cases, the capital’s Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,787 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin. 

The new cases were detected from 6,353 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Friday reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. On Thursday, the city recorded 130 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 465, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 297 patients are under home isolation. Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 44 are occupied, it said.  There are 49 coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin. The number of daily cases in the city touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.  

Comments

