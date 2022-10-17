Home Cities Delhi

Over 10K illicit liquor bottles destroyed in Delhi

The Delhi government’s excise department on Saturday destroyed more than 10,000 bottles containing 5,516 litres of smuggled liquor seized by its enforcement teams in recent months, officials said.

Hooch, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s excise department on Saturday destroyed more than 10,000 bottles containing 5,516 litres of smuggled liquor seized by its enforcement teams in recent months, officials said. According to the excise department, 3,267 litres of illicit liquor was destroyed in Mayur Vihar, 1,285 litres in Sarita Vihar and 964 litres in Tilak Nagar. A large number of liquor bottles were crushed on concrete stretches, they said. 

“Seizure of liquor smuggled into Delhi and its destruction is a routine exercise,” said a senior excise department official. The enforcement activity by the department will pick up further once Delhi Police personnel are deputed at its Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB), the officials said. The Excise department has suggested that Delhiites should purchase liquor from the national capital and avoid buying in large quantities from NCR.

