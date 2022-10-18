Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cops seize nearly 450 kg of firecrackers in two separate operations, three arrested

In the first operation, 191.3 Kg of firecrackers were seized and one person was arrested in this connection. 

Published: 18th October 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Barely a week ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police has intensified its vigil to curb the sale and storage of firecrackers in the national capital and seized nearly 450 Kg of firecrackers in two separate operations from north and northeast districts of the city. Notably, the Delhi government had imposed a blanket ban on the sale, usage and storage of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. In the first operation, 191.3 Kg of firecrackers were seized and one person was arrested in this connection. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that information regarding sale of firecrackers was received on September 14 and the police staff started patrolling in plain clothes in the area. “Around 11:30 pm when the police team reached Babarpur Terminal, an informer indicated a car repairing shop running under the name and style of “Chacha Car Bazar”. Police team conducted a raid and found the shop was full of cartons containing huge quantities of fire crackers.

On weighing, they were found to be 191.3 Kg,” the DCP said. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and 9B of the Explosive Act was registered and the accused, identified as Love Kant, arrested. In the second op, the police confiscated 250 Kg of firecrackers in northern Delhi.  “A secret information regarding storage and sale of illegal firecrackers near Lahori Gate Chowk towards Pili Kothi, Lahori Gate, Delhi was received on October 15.

The police conducted a raid at the given address and sellers identified as Ishant (23) and Ishan (22) were apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) SS Kalsi said. During interrogation, they disclosed that they had procured them from Farookh Nagar, UP and were planning to sell in Delhi at higher prices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecrackers ban Diwali
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp