Delhi cops seize nearly 450 kg of firecrackers in two separate operations, three arrested

NEW DELHI: Barely a week ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police has intensified its vigil to curb the sale and storage of firecrackers in the national capital and seized nearly 450 Kg of firecrackers in two separate operations from north and northeast districts of the city. Notably, the Delhi government had imposed a blanket ban on the sale, usage and storage of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. In the first operation, 191.3 Kg of firecrackers were seized and one person was arrested in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that information regarding sale of firecrackers was received on September 14 and the police staff started patrolling in plain clothes in the area. “Around 11:30 pm when the police team reached Babarpur Terminal, an informer indicated a car repairing shop running under the name and style of “Chacha Car Bazar”. Police team conducted a raid and found the shop was full of cartons containing huge quantities of fire crackers.

On weighing, they were found to be 191.3 Kg,” the DCP said. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and 9B of the Explosive Act was registered and the accused, identified as Love Kant, arrested. In the second op, the police confiscated 250 Kg of firecrackers in northern Delhi. “A secret information regarding storage and sale of illegal firecrackers near Lahori Gate Chowk towards Pili Kothi, Lahori Gate, Delhi was received on October 15.

The police conducted a raid at the given address and sellers identified as Ishant (23) and Ishan (22) were apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) SS Kalsi said. During interrogation, they disclosed that they had procured them from Farookh Nagar, UP and were planning to sell in Delhi at higher prices.

